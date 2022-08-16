Feds Spell Out EV Tax Breaks Under Inflation Reduction Act

By Kat Lucero (August 16, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Ford Escape PHEV, BMW X5 and Jeep Wrangler PHEV are among the electric vehicles assembled in North America that consumers can buy using a tax credit revised under a new landmark law that aims to tackle climate change. The U.S. Department of Energy unveiled the list of eligible vehicles on Tuesday, just after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. The act now requires vehicles to have a final assembly in North America in order for consumers to benefit from the incentive now called the Clean Vehicle Credit. It was previously called the Qualified Plug-In Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit....

