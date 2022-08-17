Hall Booth Smith Appoints New Atlanta-Area Managing Partner

By Adrian Cruz (August 17, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Hall Booth Smith PC announced that it has appointed a business litigation partner who formerly served as chair of Georgia's Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission as the new managing partner in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. Jake Evans was named Alpharetta managing partner earlier this month, a little over a year after he joined the firm from Holland & Knight LLP. Evans, who graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law, has a broad practice that includes complex litigation as well as work as corporate outside counsel and in government services stemming from his time with Georgia's state ethics...

