Canadian Energy Co. Strikes Electricity Deal With PacifiCorp

By Alyssa Aquino (August 17, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Canadian renewable energy company signed a deal to provide PacifiCorp, a Berkshire Hathaway unit, with 320 megawatts of electricity over a 30-year period, according to an announcement. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. said Tuesday that the electricity would be produced by Boswell Springs, its $544 million wind project in eastern Wyoming, which is slated to begin commercial operations in the last quarter of 2024. The power purchase agreement will provide the project with long-term revenue and marks a "significant milestone" for the development, according to Innergex CEO Michel Letellier. "Once constructed, Boswell Springs promises to contribute to improving our payout ratio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS