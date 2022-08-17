5th Circ. Says No OT For Cable Techs Earning Commissions

By Caleb Drickey (August 17, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled that a compensation structure under which cable service technicians received higher pay based on the number of customer calls completed was in line with the Fair Labor Standards Act and disqualified the workers from a right to overtime compensation. In a published, per curiam opinion issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel concluded that although HD and Associates LLC cable technicians were engaged in interstate commerce and were subject to FLSA protections, the workers received commissions for their work and were thus exempt from overtime rules. The panel therefore affirmed a lower court's decision to toss the workers' claims for...

