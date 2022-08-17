Lloyd's Demands Exclusions On State-Backed Cyberattacks

By Martin Croucher (August 17, 2022, 2:58 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London has said it wants insurers to exclude state-sponsored cyberattacks from the scope of the cover they sell, in a bid to tackle what it believes to be systemic risks to the market. The corporation said in a market communication on Tuesday that it expects the policy exclusions to be introduced from March next year. A rise in cyberattacks on businesses has prompted insurers to raise prices dramatically, with double- or triple-digit increases in the cost of cover every quarter. But Lloyd's said it was concerned that the cost of a major state-backed cyberattack, which could cripple the economy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS