Ladbrokes Owner To Pay £17M Fine For AML, Social Failures

By Joel Poultney (August 17, 2022, 6:28 PM BST) -- Entain PLC will pay £17 million ($20.5 million) as part of a settlement agreement after the U.K. gambling regulator found "completely unacceptable" anti-money laundering and social responsibility failures at the global betting giant. The Gambling Commission hit Entain with its largest enforcement order to date over failings across its online and betting shop network, saying any further breaches could result in the group's gambling license being removed. Entain, which is listed on the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange, will pay £14 million for failures at its online business, LC International Ltd., which runs 13 websites, including labdrokes.com and...

