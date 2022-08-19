DLA Piper Adds Competition Pro From Baker McKenzie

By Tom Fish (August 19, 2022, 7:00 PM BST) -- DLA Piper has hired a competition specialist from Baker McKenzie for its Brussels office, adding a second partner in the European antitrust team there. Joost Haans, who starts as a partner Sept. 1 after spending four years at Baker McKenzie, will work alongside experienced competition law practitioner Daniel Colgan. Haans expects to serve as a go-to for the firm to provide competition advice across the continent. He pointed to the increasing interaction between the European Commission in Brussels and national competition authorities. "The latter have increased their capabilities of handling complex matters and are also taking a leading role on matters...

