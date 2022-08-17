Apollo Acquires $400M Stake In UAE's Aldar Properties

By Emma Kennedy (August 17, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. asset management firm Apollo Global Management has acquired an 11.1% minority stake in United Arab Emirates-based developer Aldar Properties for $400 million, part of an overarching $1.4 billion commitment that will allow Aldar to continue an aggressive real estate growth strategy in the UAE, the companies announced Wednesday. The acquisition will give Aldar Investment Properties the financial backing to further scale its real estate platform in what's already been a year of growth for the company, according to the announcement. The companies earlier this year announced Apollo was investing $1.4 billion into Aldar, and the firms said Wednesday that Apollo's...

