MassMutual Unit Fined $250K Over Adviser's Alleged Fraud

By Khadrice Rollins (August 17, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. subsidiary has been fined $250,000 for oversight failures after a financial adviser allegedly carried out a nearly 10-year scheme to defraud clients by getting them to purchase high-commission insurance products for his gain. Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin announced the fine and an administrative complaint Tuesday against Charles J. Evan, who operated his own advising company, Capital Planning Group of Massachusetts Inc., in addition to his job at Baystate Financial, which MassMutual got in its 2016 acquisition of MetLife Securities Inc. He was with his company and Baystate from 2002 until 2019, according...

