Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Makes Case For Highway Reorg Plan

By Rick Archer (August 17, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board Wednesday asked a New York federal judge to approve its $5.5 billion restructuring plan for the island's Highways and Transportation Authority, saying the plan has overwhelming support from the agency's creditors. At a virtual hearing, counsel for the island's Financial Oversight and Management Board asked U.S. District Judge Laura Swain to approve a plan that it says would trim an unpayable $6.7 billion debt load down to $1.2 billion. Judge Swain sent the plan out for a creditor vote in June, and oversight board counsel Brian Rosen said it had received the votes of the holders...

