Sports TV Co. Liquidators Accuse Execs Of Loan Conspiracy

By Ronan Barnard (August 19, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- The liquidators of sports television company Arena are suing its former finance chief for more than £284 million ($335 million) over an alleged accounting and loan conspiracy while the business faces a criminal investigation. Nicholas Cousins, Arena's group finance manager, allegedly took part in a years-long fraud conspiracy to falsely inflate the broadcaster's finances and defraud the company, the liquidators for Arena Television Ltd. told the High Court in a lawsuit newly made public. Paul Froom, former owner of Sentinel Broadcast Ltd. a camera and broadcasting equipment retail business, is accused alongside Cousins. Arena Television provided major U.K. television broadcasters —...

