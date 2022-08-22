Law Firm Sued By Saudi Investor For $4.9M Legal Costs

By Joanne Faulkner (August 22, 2022, 7:03 PM BST) -- A Saudi Arabian property investor is suing a London law firm to recover the costs of investigating and litigating an alleged £35 million ($41.2 million) fraud carried out by a former partner in a property investment business. Abdullah Nasser bin Obaid claims that RLS Solicitors Ltd. violated its fiduciary duty after the business partner, dentist Khalid Abdullah al-Hezaimi, instructed the firm to carry out property deals. Bin Obaid says the firm and one of its partners failed to seek approval from his investment vehicle when carrying on legal work on property transactions in Brighton and Manchester, according to a newly public...

