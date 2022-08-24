Insurers Shoot Back In Football Club's Pandemic Cover Suit

By Ronan Barnard (August 24, 2022, 1:41 PM BST) -- Global insurance giants have hit back at a lawsuit brought by eight leading English soccer clubs over cover for matches canceled during COVID-19, saying they can claim only limited compensation because the lockdown measure was a single event under the policies. The six insurers said the clubs, which include top-flight Leicester City and West Ham United — suffered losses because of a single event. That would mean that the insurers' liability for the forced closure is limited to £2.5 million ($2.9 million) for each club, along with compensation for higher operating costs and preparing the claim, according to the defense filed...

