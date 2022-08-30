Broker Sues Bike Parts Biz For €4.7M Over Missed Margin Call

By Ronan Barnard (August 30, 2022, 5:13 PM BST) -- A financial technology brokerage is suing a high-end motorcycle parts retailer for €4.7 million ($4.7 million) for allegedly failing to pay on a margin call on foreign exchange contracts. Ebury Partners Belgium SA/NV is suing importer Technical Touch BV and its founder Jan Berthels in the High Court over €4.7 million of losses after it allegedly failed to pay on a margin call. The claim was filed on July 29 and has now been made public. Ebury Partners is the Brussels-based arm of foreign exchange broker Ebury. Technical Touch set up forex and payment accounts with Ebury in January 2021, and the...

