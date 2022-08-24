Hilton Sues Developer For $11M Over Unfinished Conversion

By Alex Baldwin (August 24, 2022, 6:28 PM BST) -- Hilton Worldwide has sued a U.K. property firm for $11 million, claiming that it lost out on business because the company didn't complete the development of one of Hilton's hotels on time. The hotel giant says that Arora Group subsidiary Grove HR Ltd. breached agreements promising to complete converting its hotel in Crawley into a Hilton hotel in time for a reopening in January 2020 and is claiming around £9 million ($10.6 million) in damages and debt, as well as a further $1 million in liquidated damages, according to a recently public claim filed with the High Court on Aug. 1....

