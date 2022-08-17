Ga. Judge Sees Flaw In Littler TRO Bid Against Polsinelli

By Rosie Manins (August 17, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC's bid to block Polsinelli PC from using its alleged trade secrets for a home care practice needs to be more specific in order to succeed, a Georgia federal judge said Wednesday during the first day of a two-day hearing. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown said his main concern about Littler's motion for a temporary restraining order against Polsinelli is that he's not sure which of more than 30,000 documents at issue are purported trade secrets of Littler's that warrant protection. The judge laid bare his concerns from the bench after hearing six hours of witness testimony and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS