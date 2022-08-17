Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Sees Flaw In Littler TRO Bid Against Polsinelli

By Rosie Manins (August 17, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC's bid to block Polsinelli PC from using its alleged trade secrets for a home care practice needs to be more specific in order to succeed, a Georgia federal judge said Wednesday during the first day of a two-day hearing.

U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown said his main concern about Littler's motion for a temporary restraining order against Polsinelli is that he's not sure which of more than 30,000 documents at issue are purported trade secrets of Littler's that warrant protection. The judge laid bare his concerns from the bench after hearing six hours of witness testimony and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!