Feds Exploring Making Virtual I-9 Verification Permanent

By Alyssa Aquino (August 17, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is looking into creating permanent programs that would allow employers to use email, video and other technologies to remotely verify their employees' eligibility to work in the U.S., according to a proposed rule released on Wednesday. U.S. Department of Homeland Security had allowed employers to remotely verify their workers' Forms I-9 throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate businesses that had closed their doors and had workers virtually signing into work. But the agency said it was considering making those flexibilities permanent in light of recent advancements in remote technology and research showing that workers may have permanently gone...

