Split Mass. Court Revives Schneider Electric Age Bias Suit

By Chris Villani (August 17, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court, in a rare split decision Wednesday involving an expanded five-justice panel, found that Schneider Electric USA may have engaged in a campaign to "systematically" replace older workers with younger ones, flipping a pretrial win in an age discrimination suit. The suit brought by former employee Mark Adams was initially heard by Justices Vickie L. Henry, William J. Meade and Sabita Singh of the intermediate-level appeals court, but the panel was later expanded to include Chief Justice Mark V. Green and Justice Peter J. Rubin after a majority and dissenting opinion were circulated to the full court....

