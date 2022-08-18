Fla. Appeals Court Says No To Arbitration In Nightclub Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 18, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court said a legal fight between partners, owners and operators of a trendy Miami Beach nightclub belongs in state court, not before an arbitrator, ruling that many of the suit's claims are excluded from an arbitration provision in the parties' employment agreement. A three-member panel for the Third District Court of Appeal of Florida found Wednesday that the lawsuit brought in trial court by the operators of the Bâoli nightclub in Miami's South Beach neighborhood against their chief operating officer and other defendants should be heard in court because a specific section of their employment agreement permits the...

