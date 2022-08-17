ITC To Keep 1995 Duties On Chinese Glycine In Place

By Rae Ann Varona (August 17, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Anti-dumping duties imposed on imports of the amino acid glycine from China under a 1995 anti-dumping duty order will remain in place after the U.S. International Trade Commission determined the United States would continue to be materially harmed if the duties were revoked. The commission's determination comes as it follows through with its fifth "sunset" review process that was initiated in January pursuant to the Uruguay Round Agreements Act 1994, which requires the U.S. Department of Commerce and the ITC to review no later than five years after a duty order is issued whether removing anti-dumping or countervailing duties would likely lead to...

