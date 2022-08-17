Judge Axes IP Suit Over Xifaxan, Ruling The Drug Is Prior Art

By Britain Eakin (August 17, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday dismissed an infringement suit against Bausch Health unit Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over its drug Xifaxan after finding the drug product actually constitutes prior art to the four patents it was accused of infringing. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas agreed with Salix that the suit from Curia IP Holdings LLC must be dismissed because the complaint itself alleges Xifaxan was on sale years before the applications for the asserted patents were filed. The judge therefore found the Curia patents invalid under Section 102 of the Patent Act. The judge, however, left open the possibility for...

