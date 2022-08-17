Retired Justices Chosen For Vacancies At Top UK Court

By Tom Fish (August 17, 2022, 7:18 PM BST) -- Former appellate Judge David Richards was named Wednesday to join the U.K. Supreme Court alongside briefly retired Justice David Lloyd-Jones in the wake of the recent extension of the mandatory judicial retirement age. David Richards, who had served on the Court of Appeal until mid-2021, will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Mary Arden, the Supreme Court said. Justice David Lloyd-Jones was also reappointed as justice, having served in the position since 2017 before temporarily retiring in January. "He will continue to make an enormously valuable contribution to the court on a wide range of cases, and especially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS