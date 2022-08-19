Insurer Hit With 2 Suits Over Hurricane Ida Damages

By Alex Schuman (August 18, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A pair of Louisiana apartment complexes filed lawsuits in federal court Wednesday alleging Steadfast Insurance Co. has refused to fully cover damages sustained during Hurricane Ida, the latest in a string of similar suits filed in the Bayou State as the one-year anniversary of the storm approaches. Belmere Apartments in Houma and Acadia Villas Apartments in Thibodaux claim to have suffered catastrophic damage when Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. The two separate cases filed in the Eastern District of Louisiana could be part of a rush of filings that Law360 reported was expected to start as the...

