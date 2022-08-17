Supplement Makers Reach Patent Deal After Amazon Fight

By Ryan Davis (August 17, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Dietary-supplement makers ThermoLife and HumanN notified Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright Tuesday that they have reached an agreement to settle a patent case that involved a dispute over the judge's halting of an infringement evaluation under an Amazon program. The companies told the judge they "have reached an agreement in principle that settles all matters in controversy between them" and asked for the case to be stayed for 30 days to finalize the details. Judge Albright granted the stay Wednesday and canceled a claim construction hearing set for Thursday. ThermoLife filed suit last year, alleging that HumanN supplement products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS