Wells Fargo Can't Get Paid In 'Elaborate' Insurance Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (August 17, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank can't cash in on a $5 million life insurance policy Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada issued to a 78-year-old man because the policy was part of an elaborate scheme that was "unmistakably" an illegal wager on his life, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday. Tracing a series of coordinated transactions from lenders and insurance companies aiming to bolster the secondary market for life insurance policies, the three-judge appellate panel said Robert Corwell's policy was void because he bought it under the influence of companies that had no apparent connection to him. The ruling upheld a summary judgment win...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS