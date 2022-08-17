Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Can't Get Paid In 'Elaborate' Insurance Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (August 17, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank can't cash in on a $5 million life insurance policy Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada issued to a 78-year-old man because the policy was part of an elaborate scheme that was "unmistakably" an illegal wager on his life, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday.

Tracing a series of coordinated transactions from lenders and insurance companies aiming to bolster the secondary market for life insurance policies, the three-judge appellate panel said Robert Corwell's policy was void because he bought it under the influence of companies that had no apparent connection to him.

The ruling upheld a summary judgment win...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!