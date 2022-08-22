Squire Patton Grows In Palo Alto With Marks & Clerk IP Atty

By James Mills (August 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP is expanding its intellectual property practice by bringing in a Marks & Clerk Singapore LLP trademark expert as a partner in its Silicon Valley office in Palo Alto, California. Candice Kwok, who spent the past 18 years at Marks & Clerk, has joined the Squire Patton intellectual property and technology practice, the firm announced last week. She handles trademark clearance, trademark applications and trademark violations as well as advising clients on global branding strategies, development and protection of brand names, trademark dilution prevention and rebranding. "Squire's extensive international practice and culture encourages collaboration, and were big draws...

