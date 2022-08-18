Iowa Nursing Home Death Suit Fails For Lack Of Expert Filing

By Jonathan Capriel (August 18, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- An Iowa appeals court tossed a lawsuit accusing a nursing home of negligently causing a woman's hip fracture and infected bedsore which caused her death, saying the patient's estate needed a medical expert to establish the assisted living company violated its standard of care. The circumstances around Roberta Ann Butterfield's death — a former patient at Chautauqua Guest Home, Inc. in Charles City, Iowa — were beyond the "common knowledge" of people without medical licenses, the three-judge panel said in its nine-page order issued Wednesday. The estate administrators, therefore, made an irreversible error when they assumed they did not need to...

