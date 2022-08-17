DOE Earmarks $45M To Protect Power Grid From Cyberthreats

By Allison Grande (August 17, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy is setting aside $45 million to fund research efforts to develop new tools and technologies to protect the electric grid from increasingly prevalent cyberattacks, the agency announced Wednesday. The DOE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response will use the allocated money to fund up to 15 research projects to create "next-generation tools and technologies" designed to reduce cyber risks faced by U.S. energy system operators, according to the department. These initiatives would include developing a way for energy systems to automatically recognize a cyberattack and eradicate it without disrupting the delivery of energy services, the...

