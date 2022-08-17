Electric Co. Beats Suit Over Retirement Plan Change's Impact

By Emily Brill (August 17, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- An electric company that services the Midwest and South has defeated litigation challenging retirement benefit changes prompted by the conversion of its pension plan to a cash-balance plan, with an Ohio federal judge tossing the suit's three remaining claims. In a 23-page decision issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson granted American Electric Power Service Corp.'s motion to dismiss the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action, which was filed by a group of current and former employees in December. The workers failed to convince Judge Watson that the plan conversion's negative effects disproportionately hit older employees, he said....

