Fox Escapes Copyright Suit Over Stolen 'Empire' Character

By Tiffany Hu (August 17, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has thrown out a copyright lawsuit over Fox's television series "Empire" by a woman who claimed that the character of Cookie Lyon was ripped off from the portrayal of herself in her memoir about being a drug lord. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg dismissed Sophia Eggleston's lawsuit alleging that Twentieth Century Fox and "Empire" executive producer Lee Daniels copied from her 2009 memoir when writing Taraji P. Henson's character Cookie Lyon for the show. Eggleston's memoir, "The Hidden Hand," is about "her life of crime, imprisonment, and her attempt at redemption,"...

