CSX Scores Ohio High Court Win In Train Crossing Law Fight

By Linda Chiem (August 18, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that the state cannot enforce a law that penalizes railroads if their trains blocked grade crossings for more than five minutes, finding that federal law governing railroad operations preempts the Ohio statute. In a 5-2 ruling on Wednesday, Ohio's high court reversed a Third District Court of Appeals decision in favor of the state and reinstated a trial court decision dismissing the state's charges against CSX Transportation Inc. on preemption grounds. Despite offering different takes on how federal preemption applied to Ohio's anti-blocking statute, known as R.C. 5589.21, the Ohio justices concluded that the state...

