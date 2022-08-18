NC Judge Reinstates 20-Week Abortion Ban In Light Of Dobbs

By Hayley Fowler (August 18, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in North Carolina has reinstated the state's ban on abortions after 20 weeks, ruling that a three-year-old injunction preventing the law from taking effect is no longer enforceable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision. U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr. in the Middle District of North Carolina signed an order Wednesday vacating an injunction from 2019 that was based in large part on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade, which the justices overturned in June. "All parties in this case have undoubtedly been aware of Dobbs since it was decided nearly two months ago," the...

