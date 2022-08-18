SD County Told It Can't Delay Election Changes In Tribal Suit

By Caleb Symons (August 18, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- County officials in South Dakota cannot hold up a federal judge's order instructing them to use new election rules that don't disadvantage Native voters, the judge said Wednesday, chiding the county for slow-walking a redistricting plan and urging it to prepare revisions by next week. The latest ruling by U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange puts Lyman County on the hook for changes to its current at-large electoral system that he found last week may need to go into effect before November to prevent the potentially illegal dilution of Native votes. In a rather testy order Wednesday, Judge Lange rejected the county's bid to...

