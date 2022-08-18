China Has No Legal Claim To Taiwan

By Charles Camp (August 18, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 2, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan and sent shock waves throughout the globe.[1] Pelosi's trip, which marked the first time a U.S. speaker visited Taiwan in 25 years, was met with swift opposition from the People's Republic of China.[2] In response to Pelosi's trip, the PRC launched military drills near Taiwan and implemented a series of economic sanctions.[3] China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the trip and stated that it "seriously infringes" upon China's sovereign and territorial integrity.[4] Unlike when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997, today the PRC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS