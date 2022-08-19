Feds Flag Competition Concerns With FERC Grid Policy Plan

By Keith Goldberg (August 18, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Federal antitrust regulators want the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to abandon a plan to restore a right of first refusal for incumbent utilities to build new transmission projects as part of the agency's overhaul of its grid-planning policies. Wednesday was the deadline for initial comments on FERC's notice of proposed rulemaking that would require utilities and regional grid operators to take a more far-sighted approach to transmission project planning, as well as give states a bigger say in how the costs for new projects are ultimately divvied up and charged to consumers. The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS