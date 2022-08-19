Colo. Pharma Co. Faces Securities Suit Over Drug Claims

By Daniel Ducassi (August 19, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Colorado pharmaceutical company Ampio is facing a proposed shareholder class action accusing the firm's executives of making false and misleading claims about the efficacy of its star drug, Ampion, which it billed as a potential treatment for long COVID-19. Ampio shareholder Christopher Kain alleges in his securities suit filed Wednesday in Colorado federal court that the company's executives publicly touted the efficacy of Ampion, a purported anti-inflammatory drug initially tested as a treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee. But the company already knew that the drug wasn't any more effective than saline in treating pain, according to the suit. Kain says...

