Skadden Leads Video Gaming Group's $790M Buying Spree

By Tom Fish (August 18, 2022, 1:55 PM BST) -- Swedish gaming group Embracer announced on Thursday that it has splurged 8.2 billion Swedish kronor ($790 million) for six companies, including one that owns the movie franchise and TV rights to much of J.R.R. Tolkien's classics. Embracer Group AB has ended its years-long quest to buy Middle-earth Enterprises from The Saul Zaentz Co., which owns the intellectual property rights to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," in a deal guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. It is also buying video game company Tripwire Interactive, developer Tuxedo Labs and Limited Run Games, a publishing brand, as well as music and...

