Siemens Denied Experts In High Speed Train Deal Challenge

By Sophia Dourou (August 18, 2022, 5:42 PM BST) -- A London court has declined to let Siemens rely on certain expert evidence in trial as it pursues its legal challenge to HS2's decision to award a £2.8 billion ($3.3 billion) train building contract to two other manufacturers. Siemens Mobility Ltd. Wanted to put up evidence pertaining to the technical specifications of a train's ability to meet schedule requirements. But the High Court ruled Wednesday that Siemens could not use expert evidence to prove the competitors that won over it did not meet HS2's legal requirements because it was not the court's role to assess the bids' technical merits. "The issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS