Serial Litigant Blocked By Appeals Court In Takeover Battle

By Joanne Faulkner (August 18, 2022, 4:39 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal prevented a Marshall Islands company on Thursday from continuing attempts to seize control of an investment vehicle after it failed to provide evidence that it was not controlled by a businessman barred from filing claims in London. Judge Stephen Males said that the purported signature on an appeal notice and many other documents submitted by Keycards Holdings Inc. had been signed by a "fictitious person." It was a likely alias of Rizwan Hussain, who has already been hit with a court order over numerous attempts to use aliases to bring new claims, Judge Males said. The judge said...

