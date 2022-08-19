Crypto Firm Programmer May Avoid Fine In SEC Fraud Case

By Sarah Jarvis (August 18, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A software programmer accused of participating in a scheme to lie about a cryptocurrency trading firm's automated trading functions and how investor funds would be used has finalized a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settlement over his purported involvement. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg signed off on a Wednesday order entering a judgment against David Mata, who has also pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing in a separate criminal case, in which he was charged with one count of wire fraud. The suits stem from his involvement in San Francisco-based cryptocurrency trading firm Block Bits Fund I LP. While the SEC had filed...

