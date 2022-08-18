'Grandparent Scam' Earns Calif. Man Nearly 4 Years In Prison

By Elliot Weld (August 18, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A California man was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for participating in a scam in which he and others fraudulently obtained money from elderly people by telling them that a grandchild or friend was in crisis and needed money. Jack Owuor, 25, of Paramount pled guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act before Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Her sentence on Wednesday was in line with a request from prosecutors, who wrote in a court filing that Owuor was...

