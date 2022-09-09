Shareholders Boost G4S Scandal Claims To More Than £100M

By Alex Baldwin (September 9, 2022, 7:03 PM BST) -- Investors have increased their primary and backup claims against private security giant G4S PLC to more than £100 million ($115 million) each, the latest development in an attempt by shareholders to secure damages from the company over its government overcharging scandal. The shareholders have amended the damages they're seeking for their two High Court claims actions against the security giant to £133 million and £109 million each including interest, up from £102 million and £91 million, according to filings made Aug. 15 and now made public. The first claim deals with the losses suffered by investors who purchased G4S shares after...

