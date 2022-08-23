G4S Investors Up Claim To £100M In Fraud Fallout Suit

By Alex Baldwin (August 23, 2022, 3:21 PM BST) -- Shareholders suing G4S over a government overcharging scandal have added almost £20 million ($24 million) to their damages claim against the private security firm to bring it to more than £100 million. The latest version of the High Court lawsuit against G4S builds on the shareholders' original demand for £83 million from the private security giant. (iStock.com/Robert vt Hoenderdaal) The newest version of the High Court lawsuit, filed Aug. 16, builds on the shareholders' original demand for £83 million from G4S for allegedly publishing "misleading" information about a government contract to allow the company to inflate stock prices. The lawsuit is being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS