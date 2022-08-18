NJ Inmate Can't File IP Suit After No-Biz Rule Violation

By Bill Wichert (August 18, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday nixed a request from a man incarcerated for killing his mother to file a patent infringement lawsuit against Western Digital Corp., saying the state corrections agency properly denied that application because he operated a business without the prison administrator's prior approval. Nearly seven months after directing the state Department of Corrections to provide a clearer decision on Walter Tormasi's request, a state appellate panel upheld the agency's Feb. 2 revised opinion denying the request because he was in violation of the state's so-called "no business" rule. The department noted in its opinion that...

