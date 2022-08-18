Norfolk Southern Doubles Down On Immunity From CSX Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (August 18, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern Railway Co. has asked the D.C. Circuit to review a decision from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that preserved a federal antitrust lawsuit from CSX Transportation Inc. against the railway, arguing that the rail company has immunity from antitrust claims after it was given the authority to control a small railroad co-owned with CSX in southern Virginia. According to Norfolk Southern, when the Interstate Commerce Commission authorized the railway to control the Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad Company in 1991 and 1998 — as well as in 1982 when it acquired a majority stake in the Belt Line through...

