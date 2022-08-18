John Hancock To Pay $21.6M To Long-Term Care Consumers

By Hailey Konnath (August 18, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Co. has agreed to return $21.6 million to policyholders and beneficiaries after New York regulators found that the company prematurely terminated long-term care policies, the Empire State's Department of Financial Services announced on Thursday. The DFS said in a statement that John Hancock terminated 156 policies before individuals exhausted their benefits. The company also miscalculated lifetime maximum benefits in cases where policyholders or beneficiaries used less than the maximum daily benefits under their policies, the agency said. This happened between 2001 and July 2019, and was a violation of New York Insurance Law, per the...

