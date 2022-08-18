DOI Seeks Early Win In Superfund Tribal Land Transfer Suit

By Andrew Westney (August 18, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has asked an Idaho federal judge to grant it a quick win against the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' suit claiming the agency wrongly approved a land exchange to expand a plant at a Superfund site near tribal land, saying the government conducted the environmental review it needed to and properly found the land swap was in the public interest. The federally recognized Shoshone-Bannock Tribes urged the court in April to grant them summary judgment, claiming the DOI and its Bureau of Land Management went against a 1900 federal law in their decision to swap federal land to...

