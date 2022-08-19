Beto O'Rourke Says Tweets Over Winter Storm Are Protected

By Lauren Castle (August 18, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke told a state appellate court that statements he made criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott and energy companies' actions during Winter Storm Uri last year are protected speech and not defamation. O'Rourke told the Third Court of Appeals in a brief Wednesday that his Twitter statements were a matter of public concern and therefore protected speech under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which provides a path to early dismissal of "strategic lawsuits against public participation," or SLAPP, suits. He says a defamation suit lodged by Energy Transfer Partners founder and chairman Kelcy Warren must be dismissed....

