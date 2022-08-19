Hexcel Poised To Beat NJ Pollution Suit As Barred By Deal

By Bill Wichert (August 18, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday said she would throw out a lawsuit against Hexcel Corp. and another entity from the state Department of Environmental Protection seeking natural resource damages over groundwater contamination at a chemical manufacturing facility, finding that the claims are barred by a prior settlement related to a Superfund site. During a Zoom hearing on a dismissal bid from Hexcel and Fine Organics Corp., Superior Court Judge Rachelle Lea Harz rejected the DEP's argument that the groundwater was not investigated with respect to the Diamond Alkali Superfund site and thus the complaint did not fall within a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS