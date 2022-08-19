Texas AG Loses Appeal Over Courthouse's Gun Restrictions

By Lynn LaRowe (August 19, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled that the trial court should have tossed a gun carry lawsuit brought in 2016 by Attorney General Ken Paxton over signs posted outside the Waller County Courthouse restricting firearms in the building. The three-justice panel ruled in an opinion issued Wednesday that the courthouse signs didn't fall within the language specifically banned by the version of the statute on the books at the time the suit was filed in August 2016 and that events that happened after that date can't be used to establish jurisdiction. This sign was posted outside the courthouse in Waller County, Texas,...

